Truckmaker Volvo Q1 profit tops forecast

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported first-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Thursday on the back of strong market demand but cautioned a global chip shortage would impact production in the near term.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 11.82 billion Swedish crowns ($1.41 billion) from 7.14 billion a year ago, beating the 9.55 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.4054 Swedish crowns)

