Truckmaker Volvo profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, raised its forecasts for some of its main markets and rolled out a hefty shareholder payout.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 10.93 billion Swedish crowns ($1.30 billion) from 9.22 billion a year earlier, well above the 8.77 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.3959 Swedish crowns)

