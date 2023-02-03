Truckmaker Volvo launches search for successor as CFO resigns

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Tina Hultkvist had decided to resign and the company had launched a search for her successor.

"Tina Hultkvist will leave her role with immediate effect but stands available to the company's disposal during 2023," Volvo said in a statement.

Board member, senior advisor and former CFO Jan Ytterberg will step in as acting CFO during the recruitment for Hultkvist who leaves after 25 years at Volvo.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.