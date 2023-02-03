Truckmaker Volvo launches search for successor as CFO resigns

February 03, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Tina Hultkvist had decided to resign and the company had launched a search for her successor.

"Tina Hultkvist will leave her role with immediate effect but stands available to the company's disposal during 2023," Volvo said in a statement.

Board member, senior advisor and former CFO Jan Ytterberg will step in as acting CFO during the recruitment for Hultkvist who leaves after 25 years at Volvo.

