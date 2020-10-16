US Markets

Truckmaker Volvo breezes past Q3 earnings forecasts, order intake jumps

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Bob Strong / Reuters

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swedish trunk-maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST on Friday reported third-quarter core earnings well above markets forecasts and a big jump in order intake as a recovery from a deep COVID-19-induced slump earlier in the year continued to gain pace.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 7.22 billion crowns ($813.2 million) from 10.89 billion a year-ago, well above analysts' mean forecasts of 5.82 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Volvo said net order intake in the quarter amounted to 57,530 trucks, up 61% from a year earlier.

"In the last two quarters, our organization and business partners have shown great volume flexibility by first handling a dramatic volume decline and then a steep recovery with maintained good productivity," CEO Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

The news from Volvo, which had initially scheduled its earnings report for Oct. 20, come as rival Daimler AG DIAGn.DE reported forecast-beating results late on Thursday.

($1 = 8.8786 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

