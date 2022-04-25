Truckmaker MAN restarts production after Ukraine crisis supply gap - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German commercial vehicle maker Traton's 8TRA.DE MAN unit will restart production again from Monday after supply gaps due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Handelsblatt newspaper.

In mid-March, the Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE subsidiary shortened the hours of as many as 11,000 workers in Germany and production came to a standstill at its truck plants in Munich and Krakow.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a shortage of wire harnesses, which bundle up to 5 km (3.1 miles) of cables in a car and are unique to each model, hitting the automotive sector.

The supply of harnesses has improved and a small part of the workforce can now gradually return from short-time work, said Chief Executive Alexander Vlaskamp according to Handelsblatt.

Supplies will remain limited for the time being, Handelsblatt reported, citing Vlaskamp as telling the German Press Agency dpa that the majority of the workforce will remain on short-time work in the second quarter.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.