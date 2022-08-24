Truckmaker Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday that Hino Motors 7205.T had been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese automaker leads following the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.

The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu Motors 7202.T to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund Blair)

