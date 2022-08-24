Oil

Truckmaker Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that Hino Motors had been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese automaker leads following the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.

The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu Motors 7202.T to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund Blair)

