Trucking firm Yellow extends bankruptcy loan negotiations until next week

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Yellow Corp YELL.O will extend negotiations on a bankruptcy loan until next week, seeking to explore at least two alternative loan proposals that would provide the company with $142.5 million in new cash, the company's attorney said in court on Friday.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Mark Porter)

