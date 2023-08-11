News & Insights

Trucking firm Yellow extends bankruptcy loan negotiations until next week

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 11, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Yellow Corp YELL.O will extend negotiations on a bankruptcy loan until next week, seeking to explore at least two alternative loan proposals that would provide the company with $142.5 million in new cash, the company's attorney said in court on Friday.

