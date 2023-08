NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bankrupt trucking company Yellow Corp YELL.Owill not seek court approval to borrow $142.5 million from private equity firm Apollo Global Management at a Wednesday court hearing, instead choosing to delaying its request to a future court date.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth Editing by Chris Reese)

