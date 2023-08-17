News & Insights

US Markets

Trucking firm Estes Express submits $1.3 bln bid for Yellow's shipment centers

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 17, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Estes Express has submitted a $1.3 billion bid to acquire bankrupt Yellow Corp's shipment centers, attorneys said at a Thursday bankruptcy court hearing.

Yellow's attorney Allyson Smith said that the Estes proposal was received while Yellow was negotiating several offers for bankruptcy financing. Yellow has decided to move forward with a $142.5 million loan provided by hedge fund Citadel and MFN Partners, which is Yellow's largest shareholder, Smith told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Citadel stepped into the picture in recent days, buying out approximately $500 million in pre-bankruptcy debt that Yellow owed to Apollo Global Management.

Yellow filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 6 with just $39 million cash on hand, which the company said was not enough to run a months-long bankruptcy sale for its 12,000 trucks, real estate holdings and other assets.

Yellow blamed its collapse on a labor dispute with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union. The union, which represents about 22,000 Yellow employees, said the Nashville, Tennessee-based company "mismanaged" its way to bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.