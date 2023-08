NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Trucking firm Estes Express has submitted a $1.3 billion bid to acquire bankrupt Yellow Corp's shipment centers, attorneys said at a Thursday bankruptcy court hearing.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth Editing by Chris Reese)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.