Truckers' union in South Korea ends strike - vote

Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP

December 08, 2022 — 11:35 pm EST

Written by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Korean truckers voted to end a nationwide strike that had disrupted supply chains, their union said on Friday.

About 62% of union members voted to call off the strike, according to a text message from the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union seen by Reuters. The union confirmed the vote to end the strike in a news release.

As many as 25,000 unionised truckers and some non-union drivers went on strike on Nov. 24, according to the union.

They are calling on the government to make a minimum wage programme permanent and wider in scope.

But as the government increased pressures, more truckers headed back to work this week, facing the prospect of lost income and lost jobs, drivers told Reuters.

