Truckers in Argentina end protest that threatened grains transport -ministry
BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that paralyzed grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said.
Truckers had been demanding higher rates.
A source close to the negotiations said that "it was finally resolved with an (increase of) 20% and the immediate lifting of the strike".
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi)
