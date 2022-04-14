Truckers in Argentina end protest that threatened grains transport -ministry

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that paralyzed grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said.

Truckers had been demanding higher rates.

A source close to the negotiations said that "it was finally resolved with an (increase of) 20% and the immediate lifting of the strike".

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi)

