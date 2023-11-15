Truck with fuel begins crossing into Gaza via Rafah

RAFAH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A truck carrying fuel has begun to cross from Egypt to the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian local media and two security sources said on Wednesday.

Witnesses said two other trucks were lined up waiting to cross after the first one.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

