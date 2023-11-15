News & Insights

World Markets

Truck with fuel begins crossing into Gaza via Rafah

November 15, 2023 — 03:46 am EST

Written by Yusri Mohamed and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan for Reuters ->

RAFAH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A truck carrying fuel has begun to cross from Egypt to the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian local media and two security sources said on Wednesday.

Witnesses said two other trucks were lined up waiting to cross after the first one.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.