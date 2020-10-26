Truck shipments from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru back to normal

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shipments from MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to the port of Matarani have returned to normal after nearly a week of disruption last week as communities prevented trucks from using the main road, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Inbound logistics continued to operate with restricted outbound logistics for approximately six days. Trucking and drawdown of stockpiles has resumed at normal levels," the spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that production was not hit.

Las Bambas produced 131,698 tonnes of copper in concentrate in the first half of the year, down 29% from a year ago, partly due to COVID-19 curbs, community-related disruptions and conveyor belt repairs in early-2020, it said in a recent report.

