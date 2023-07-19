Truck maker Volvo raises market outlook after Q2 profit rises more than expected

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter adjusted operating profit and raised its raised its market outlook for Europe and North America.

Volvo said it now saw 330,000 heavy trucks sold in the European market this year, and as many in North America. Its previous market forecasts, given in April, had been for 320,000 units, respectively.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, Editing by Anna Ringstrom)

