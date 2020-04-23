Truck maker Volvo Q1 profit falls less than expected

Contributor
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter operating earnings on Thursday but warned its net order intake of trucks had been negative since the end of March as customers cancelled planned purchases due to the pandemic.

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter operating earnings on Thursday but warned its net order intake of trucks had been negative since the end of March as customers cancelled planned purchases due to the pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($704 million) from a year-ago 12.7 billion to come in above analysts' mean forecast of 6.0 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 10.0825 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters