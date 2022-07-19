Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Tuesday despite extra costs related to supply chain disruptions.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 13.75 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 9.73 billion a year ago, beating the 12.17 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 10.3932 Swedish crowns)

