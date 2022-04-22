Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported first-quarter core earnings well above market expectations on Friday as it juggled strong market demand with a strained supply chain that put a cap on its ability to grow order books.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 12.68 billion Swedish crowns ($1.33 billion) from 11.82 billion a year ago, well ahead of the 10.55 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The results excluded a previously announced provision related to the war in Ukraine.

($1 = 9.4982 Swedish crowns)

