Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported first-quarter core earnings well above market expectations on Friday as it juggled strong market demand with a strained supply chain that put a cap on its ability to grow order books.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 12.68 billion Swedish crowns ($1.33 billion) from 11.82 billion a year ago, well ahead of the 10.55 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The results excluded a previously announced provision related to the war in Ukraine.

($1 = 9.4982 Swedish crowns)

