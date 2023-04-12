Truck maker Volvo posts record Q1 as sales and margins rise

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 12, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported record first-quarter profits as revenue and margins rose, a preliminary filing showed late on Tuesday, in a sign the Swedish company had begun to overcome bottlenecks and inflation that hampered the industry.

The group's adjusted January-March operating profit rose 45% year-on-year to 18.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.76 billion), exceeding the mean expectation of 12.9 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Volvo and rivals such as Germany's Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE and Traton 8TRA.DE have struggled with semiconductor shortages and broader supply chain issues and strained freight capacity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Volvo's preliminary net sales for the quarter stood at 131.4 billion crowns, up from 105.3 billion a year ago, while analysts on average predicted 118.6 billion according to the poll.

The company's adjusted operating margin rose to 14.0% from 12.0% a year ago, and earnings at the group's two major divisions, truck making and construction equipment, both showed progress compared to the same quarter of 2022.

($1 = 10.4303 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.