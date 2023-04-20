US Markets

Truck maker Volvo hikes market outlook as Europe supply woes fade

April 20, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

By Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's AB Volvo VOLVb.ST lifted its outlook for key heavy-duty truck markets in Europe and North America this year on Thursday as it reported a 32% year-on-year rise in order intake for the first quarter.

The maker of vehicles under brands such as Mack Trucks and Renault as well as its own name had already pre-announced record operating earnings for the first quarter last week that were well above market expectations.

Volvo, a rival of manufacturers such as Daimler Trucks DTGGe.DE and Traton 8TRA.DE, forecast 2023 heavy truck sales in Europe and North America of 320,000 for each region. Its previous forecast had been for 300,000 in both regions.

"Disturbances in the European supply chains have not been as extensive as in the autumn and have contributed to increased productivity," Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement, adding however that the supply chain remained unstable in North America, hampering production there.

Following several quarters with punishingly high costs and supply-chain pain, bottlenecks have begun to ease, allowing truck makers to reopen order books that had been kept under a tight lid to avoid lead times becoming excessive.

Gothenburg-based Volvo, which also makes construction equipment and engines, said there was a pent-up need to replace aging fleets which had helped boost order intake.

Volvo is not the only automaker to have had a good quarter. German Traton 8TRA.DE reported profit above expectations.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; editing by Niklas Pollard and Sonali Paul)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.