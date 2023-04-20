Truck maker Volvo hikes market outlook as Europe supply woes fade

By Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's AB Volvo VOLVb.ST lifted its outlook for key heavy-duty truck markets in Europe and North America this year on Thursday as it reported a 32% year-on-year rise in order intake for the first quarter.

The maker of vehicles under brands such as Mack Trucks and Renault as well as its own name had already pre-announced record operating earnings for the first quarter last week that were well above market expectations.

Volvo, a rival of manufacturers such as Daimler Trucks DTGGe.DE and Traton 8TRA.DE, forecast 2023 heavy truck sales in Europe and North America of 320,000 for each region. Its previous forecast had been for 300,000 in both regions.

"Disturbances in the European supply chains have not been as extensive as in the autumn and have contributed to increased productivity," Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement, adding however that the supply chain remained unstable in North America, hampering production there.

Following several quarters with punishingly high costs and supply-chain pain, bottlenecks have begun to ease, allowing truck makers to reopen order books that had been kept under a tight lid to avoid lead times becoming excessive.

Gothenburg-based Volvo, which also makes construction equipment and engines, said there was a pent-up need to replace aging fleets which had helped boost order intake.

Volvo is not the only automaker to have had a good quarter. German Traton 8TRA.DE reported profit above expectations.

