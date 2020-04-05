Truck maker Traton says management members have virus - paper

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Andreas Renschler, chief executive of Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Traton 8TRA.DE, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that members of the truck maker's management had contracted the coronavirus.

"Traton's management has COVID-19 cases, so I have gone into voluntary quarantine," Renschler told the paper. "I'm doing fine, I have no symptoms."

Renschler did not elaborate on whether the virus had infected management board members.

Traton was focusing on preserving liquidity and Renschler said he currently sees no need for a bailout. Traton was however on standby to help suppliers should one of them get into financial difficulties, Renschler said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by David Holmes)

