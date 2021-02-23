Truck maker Scania appoints Traton exec Christian Levin as new CEO

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Swedish truck maker Scania has appointed Christian Levin as new Chief Executive after Henrik Henriksson who is leaving the firm after five years as its top chief.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Scania has appointed Christian Levin as new Chief Executive after Henrik Henriksson who is leaving the firm after five years as its top chief.

Scania, a unit under Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE 8TRA.DE, said in a statement Levin, currently Chief Operating Officer at Traton, would take up his new position on May 1.

Henriksson, who is leaving Scania after 23 years to join H2 Green Steel, a venture aimed at producing fossil-free steel, will remain at Scania until Levin takes up the CEO position.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More