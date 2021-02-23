Truck maker Scania appoints Traton exec Christian Levin as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Scania has appointed Christian Levin as new Chief Executive after Henrik Henriksson who is leaving the firm after five years as its top chief.

Scania, a unit under Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE 8TRA.DE, said in a statement Levin, currently Chief Operating Officer at Traton, would take up his new position on May 1.

Henriksson, who is leaving Scania after 23 years to join H2 Green Steel, a venture aimed at producing fossil-free steel, will remain at Scania until Levin takes up the CEO position.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

