Truck maker AB Volvo Q4 core profit matches forecast

Contributor
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Published

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported fourth-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations on Friday and said demand for trucks across key regions remained high.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations on Friday and said demand for trucks across key regions remained high.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 10.06 billion Swedish crowns ($1.07 billion) from 10.93 billion a year ago, matching the 10.00 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.3707 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More