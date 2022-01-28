Truck maker AB Volvo Q4 core profit matches forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported fourth-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations on Friday and said demand for trucks across key regions remained high.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 10.06 billion Swedish crowns ($1.07 billion) from 10.93 billion a year ago, matching the 10.00 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.3707 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)

