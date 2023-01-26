Truck maker AB Volvo proposes extra dividend as Q4 core profit grows

January 26, 2023 — 01:35 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported a slightly bigger rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit on Thursday andproposed an extra dividend.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 12.2 billion crowns ($1.19 billion) from 10.1 billion a year earlier, against 12.5 billion seen on average by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Volvo proposed an ordinary dividend of 7.00 crowns per share, and an extra dividend of the same amount, for 2022.

($1 = 10.1895 Swedish crowns)

