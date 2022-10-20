Truck maker AB Volvo posts third-quarter earnings slightly below forecasts
Adds details
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST posted third-quarter core earnings slightly below market forecasts on Thursday and warned rising costs related to energy, materials and supply chain disruptions would continue to pose a challenge.
Volvo also kept its forecasts for truck registrations in the company's European and North American markets unchanged at 300,000 in each region for 2022. It issued a new forecast for each of the regions to reach 300,000 registrations in 2023.
(Reporting by Marie Mannes, Editing by Michael Kahn)
((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.