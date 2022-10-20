Truck maker AB Volvo posts third-quarter earnings slightly below forecasts

Contributor
Marie Mannes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo posted third-quarter core earnings slightly below market forecasts on Thursday and warned rising costs related to energy, materials and supply chain disruptions would continue to pose a challenge.

Adds details

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST posted third-quarter core earnings slightly below market forecasts on Thursday and warned rising costs related to energy, materials and supply chain disruptions would continue to pose a challenge.

Volvo also kept its forecasts for truck registrations in the company's European and North American markets unchanged at 300,000 in each region for 2022. It issued a new forecast for each of the regions to reach 300,000 registrations in 2023.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, Editing by Michael Kahn)

((Marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters