Truck maker AB Volvo posts third-quarter earnings slightly below forecasts

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST posted third-quarter core earnings slightly below market forecasts on Thursday and warned rising costs related to energy, materials and supply chain disruptions would continue to pose a challenge.

Volvo also kept its forecasts for truck registrations in the company's European and North American markets unchanged at 300,000 in each region for 2022. It issued a new forecast for each of the regions to reach 300,000 registrations in 2023.

