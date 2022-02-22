US Markets
CMI

Truck engine maker Cummins to buy Meritor for $2.6 bln

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire auto parts maker Meritor Inc for $2.58 billion in cash, to expand its engine offerings and add axle and brake products to its portfolio.

Adds details from the statement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N said on Tuesday it will acquire auto parts maker Meritor Inc MTOR.N for $2.58 billion in cash, to expand its engine offerings and add axle and brake products to its portfolio.

Cummins' offer of $36.50 per Meritor share represents a premium of 49.5% to its Friday's close.

Meritor shares were up 43% before the bell.

The deal, which is valued at $3.7 billion on an enterprise basis, will be paid for using cash and debt, Cummins said.

The company added the merger is expected to generate savings of about $130 million in the third year after closing.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI MTOR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular