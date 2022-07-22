US Markets

Truck blockade of major California seaport stretches into day three

Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Truckers protesting California's new "gig worker" law blockaded California's third-busiest seaport for the third straight day on Friday, delaying agricultural exports and adding to U.S. supply chain headaches.

Truck entry gates at all four Port of Oakland marine terminals are closed. Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT), which handles about 70% of the port's container cargo, is shuttered while the remaining three are doing some ship work, a port spokesperson said.

Truckers at the Port of Oakland began protesting the law formally known as AB5 on Monday.

Independent drivers at the port say the law would force them to shoulder hefty costs or become employees. They want Governor Gavin Newsom to grant them an exemption from the law, which sets tougher standards for classifying workers as independent contractors.

