TruBridge (TBRG) Price Target Increased by 21.68% to 26.48

The average one-year price target for TruBridge (NasdaqGS:TBRG) has been revised to $26.48 / share. This is an increase of 21.68% from the prior estimate of $21.76 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of $25.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in TruBridge. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 55.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBRG is 0.07%, an increase of 30.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.80% to 6,712K shares. The put/call ratio of TBRG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nellore Capital Management holds 915K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBRG by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Martin holds 437K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBRG by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 63.76%.

Federated Hermes holds 327K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 13.35%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 292K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBRG by 8.61% over the last quarter.

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