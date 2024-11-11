TruBridge price target raised to $14 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on TruBridge (TBRG) to $14 from $10 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a mild Q3 headline beat, strong bookings, and a fiscal 2024 guidance raise, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TBRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.