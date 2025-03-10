TRUBRIDGE Earnings Results: $TBRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRUBRIDGE ($TBRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $87,360,000, beating estimates of $86,062,296 by $1,297,704.

TRUBRIDGE Insider Trading Activity

TRUBRIDGE insiders have traded $TBRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LTD. PINETREE has made 9 purchases buying 254,489 shares for an estimated $6,806,035 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOLDINGS INC. L6 has made 2 purchases buying 117,609 shares for an estimated $3,309,408 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK V ANQUILLARE purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $42,025

TRUBRIDGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of TRUBRIDGE stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

