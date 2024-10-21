TruBridge Appoints Amy O’Keefe to Board of Directors

TruBridge ( (TBRG) ) has shared an update.

TruBridge, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, has elected Amy O’Keefe to its Board of Directors, replacing Denise Warren. O’Keefe, currently the CFO of Avaya, brings extensive financial and operational expertise, enhancing TruBridge’s strategic growth and shareholder value. Her appointment aligns with the company’s goal of maintaining a strong, experienced Board, promising fresh insights and perspectives. Warren departs to chair Brookdale Senior Living’s board, leaving a legacy of strategic guidance and dedication to TruBridge.

