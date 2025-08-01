TRU Stock Barely Moves Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Beat: Here's Why

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The stock price has not witnessed any significant impact of the earnings beat since the company released results on July 24.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 52 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.08 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 9.1% and increased at the same rate year over year. Total revenues of $1.1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.7% and rose 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The TRU stock has gained 12% in the past three months compared with the marginal decline of the industry it belongs to and 12.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

TransUnion’s Revenues by Segments

The U.S. Markets segment’s revenues of $890 million increased 10% year over year and surpassed our estimate of $833.5 million. Within the segment, Financial Services’ revenues of $420 million increased 17% from the year-ago quarter. Emerging Vertical revenues were $324 million, which rose 5% on a year-over-year basis. Consumer Interactive revenues were $147 million, up 3% from the second quarter of 2024.

The International segment’s revenues increased 7% year over year on a reported and constant-currency basis to $253 million, and missed our expectation of $258.3 million. Revenues from Canada were $42 million, up 9% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant-currency basis. The metric surpassed our projection of $41 million.

Revenues from India increased 5% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency basis to $67 million and missed our estimate of $72.9 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific were $24 million, declining 7% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency basis, missing our estimate of $30.6 million.

Revenues from Latin America were $42 million, which moved down 1% on a reported basis, while it increased 4% on a constant-currency basis to $34 million and outpaced our estimate of $36.9 million. Revenues from Africa increased 15% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant-currency basis to $18 million, missing our estimate by a slight margin. Revenues from the U.K. were $67 million, up 19% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on a constant-currency basis, surpassing our estimated figure $60.2 million.

TRU’s Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $407 million, marking year-over-year growth of 8% on a reported and constant-currency basis. The reported figure beat our estimate of $383.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.7%, 50 basis points lower than the year-ago figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of TRU

TransUnion had $688 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $609.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The long-term debt was $5.1 billion, flat with the previous quarter.

Cash generated from operating activities in the quarter was $291.3 million. Capital expenditure was $77 million.

TransUnion’s Q3 & 2025 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, TRU hiked revenues to $1.115-$1.135 billion from the $1.07-$1.09 billion provided in the preceding quarter. The mid-point ($1.125 billion) of the guided range is slightly lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion.

TransUnion raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to 99 cents-$1.04 from the preceding quarter’s view of 95-99 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.04. The guidance for the adjusted EBITDA is increased to $397-$411 million from the preceding quarter’s view of $375-$386 million.

For 2025, TransUnion raised the revenue guidance to $4.43-$4.47 billion from the $4.35-$4.41 billion provided in the preceding quarter. The mid-point ($4.45 billion) of the guided range meets the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

TRU hiked adjusted EPS to $4.03-$4.14 from the preceding quarter’s view of $3.93-$4.08. The mid-point ($4.09) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $4.10. Adjusted EBITDA is raised to $1.58-$1.61 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $1.54-$1.59 billion.

TransUnion carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $4.43 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and gained 9.7% year over year. Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 5.8% year over year.

Verisk VRSK posted remarkable second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increasing 8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $772.6 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

