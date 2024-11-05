TRU Precious Metals Reports Promising Copper Results

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TRU) has released an update.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. has reported promising copper assay results from its 2024 exploration program at the Golden Rose Project in Newfoundland, with significant copper concentrations found in several prospect areas. The company is optimistic about the project’s potential for hosting critical mineral occurrences, indicating a bright future for further exploration work.

