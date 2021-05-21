TRU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/25/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/21, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.095, payable on 6/10/21. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $109.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRU's low point in its 52 week range is $78.02 per share, with $110.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.30.

In Friday trading, TransUnion shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

