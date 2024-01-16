TRU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.18, changing hands as high as $70.09 per share. TransUnion shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRU's low point in its 52 week range is $42.09 per share, with $82.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.68.

