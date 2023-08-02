TRTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.37, changing hands as low as $6.84 per share. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.14 per share, with $10.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.

