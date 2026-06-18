TRTN's Series F Preference Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

Looking at the chart above, TRTN.PRF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.50 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.44.
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on TRTN's 7.625% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:
In Thursday trading, TRTN's 7.625% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRF) is currently up about 0.8% on the day.
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Further TRTN.PRF Research:
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