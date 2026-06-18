TRTN's Series F Preference Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of TRTN's 7.625% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRF) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $23.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TRTN.PRF was trading at a 3.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.65% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.

Looking at the chart above, TRTN.PRF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.50 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.44.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on TRTN's 7.625% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, TRTN's 7.625% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRF) is currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further TRTN.PRF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.