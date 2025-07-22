$TRST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,942,526 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TRST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TRST stock page):
$TRST Insider Trading Activity
$TRST insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,447 shares for an estimated $45,070 and 0 sales.
- STEFFANI COTUGNO has made 2 purchases buying 1,150 shares for an estimated $36,294 and 0 sales.
- CURTIS N POWELL purchased 200 shares for an estimated $6,088
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $TRST stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 76,660 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,336,596
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 57,637 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,756,775
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 54,733 shares (-2.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,668,261
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 51,259 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,713,075
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 50,764 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,547,286
- STATE STREET CORP removed 47,099 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,435,577
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 46,801 shares (+173.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,426,494
You can track data on $TRST on Quiver Quantitative.
