$TRS stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRS stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,909,817 of trading volume.

$TRS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TRS:

$TRS insiders have traded $TRS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN SEDAGHAT has made 3 purchases buying 803,746 shares for an estimated $19,288,114 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HERBERT K PARKER purchased 14,612 shares for an estimated $304,128

TERESA FINLEY purchased 14,388 shares for an estimated $303,865

THOMAS A AMATO (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $258,252

DANIEL P TREDWELL has made 3 purchases buying 5,174 shares for an estimated $107,702 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT A MELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,218 shares for an estimated $101,880 .

. HOLLY M BOEHNE purchased 4,650 shares for an estimated $99,921

JEFFREY A FIELKOW purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $51,950

$TRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TRS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

