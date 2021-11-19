TRS sees sugar supplies tightening further in 2022/23

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Global sugar supplies are tightening further with a fourth successive global deficit forecast for the 2022/23 marketing year, Tropical Research Services (TRS) said in a report.

TRS, in its initial estimate for 2022/23 (October/September), projected a deficit of 4.04 million tonnes, while the stocks-to-use ratio was projected to fall to 38.7%, the lowest level since the 2004/05 marketing year.

A global sugar deficit of 6.63 million tonnes was seen in the current 2021/22 season.

Global sugar consumption was seen rising by 1.4% to 188.16 million tones in 2022/23 in line with the 10-year average growth rate before the pandemic while a slightly higher 1.5% growth rate was seen in 2021/22.

"Our estimate for global sugar consumption in the 2021/22 marketing year assumes that widespread immunization against COVID-19 in the main world economies will allow a broad economic recovery in 2022," the report said.

Global sugar production was seen rising to 184.12 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from 178.86 million seen this season, with higher output seen in South Brazil, Thailand and Russia.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

