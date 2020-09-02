TRS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.98, changing hands as high as $26.09 per share. TriMas Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.05 per share, with $33.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.