TRS cuts global sugar surplus forecast for 2021/22

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The outlook for the global sugar market is tightening with a projected global surplus for 2021/22 shrinking, while a deficit in the current 2020/21 season has widened, Tropical Research Services (TRS) said in a report.

TRS projected a surplus of 2.48 million tonnes, raw value, in 2021/22 (October/September) compared with a surplus of 5.18 million forecast in February, driven primarily by a reduced outlook for production.

Global production in 2021/22 was seen at 188.94 million tonnes, down from 191.51 million seen previously, while global consumption was barely changed at 184.38 million versus 184.50 million forecast in February.

"The new wave of COVID-19 inflections in Asia, and particularly in India, does pose a downside risk to our current estimate of sugar consumption for this region," TRS said.

The analyst said production forecasts for 2021/22 had been cut for India, Centre-South Brazil and the European Union (including Britain).

TRS also saw a global sugar deficit of 3.75 million tonnes for 2020/21 versus a previous projection of a deficit of 2.07 million, also mainly reflecting diminished production prospects.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.