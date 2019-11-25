TRS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.57, changing hands as high as $31.27 per share. TriMas Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRS's low point in its 52 week range is $25.18 per share, with $33.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.