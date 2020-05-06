TRP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp (TSX: TRP.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.92, changing hands as high as $67.12 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $47.05 per share, with $76.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.83.

