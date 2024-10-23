News & Insights

Troy Minerals Revives Mongolian Silica Project

Troy Minerals, Inc. (TSE:TROY) has released an update.

Troy Minerals Inc. has re-established its drill camp at the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia, marking a significant step in its 2024 drilling efforts. The company aims to finalize its drilling program by November 2024, paving the way for a mining license application and future production. This initiative highlights the potential of their high-purity silica project to meet the rising demand from green energy sectors.

