Troy Minerals Appoints New President Amid Growth Plans

Troy Minerals, Inc. is making strategic leadership changes to transition from an exploration company to a cash flow producing entity, appointing mining veteran Yannis Tsitos as President. This move aims to advance their silica projects in North America and Mongolia and increase corporate awareness through digital marketing initiatives.

