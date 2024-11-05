News & Insights

Troy Minerals Advances Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project

November 05, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Troy Minerals, Inc. (TSE:TROY) has released an update.

Troy Minerals Inc. is advancing its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia with a new drilling phase, aiming to secure a mining license and start production by 2025. The project’s strategic location near the Mongolian-Chinese border positions it well to meet the rising demand for high-purity silica in green technology and high-tech industries. With environmental studies completed and a focus on operational milestones, Troy Minerals is set to become a leading supplier in the silica sector.

