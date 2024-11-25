News & Insights

Troy Minerals Advances with LiDAR Survey Completion

November 25, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Troy Minerals, Inc. (TSE:TROY) has released an update.

Troy Minerals Inc. has successfully completed a high-resolution LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia, which is expected to aid in geological interpretation and resource modeling. This development highlights the potential for high-purity silica mineralization in the area, drawing interest from investors in the mining sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

