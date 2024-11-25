Troy Minerals Advances with LiDAR Survey Completion

Troy Minerals, Inc. (TSE:TROY) has released an update.
Troy Minerals Inc. has successfully completed a high-resolution LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia, which is expected to aid in geological interpretation and resource modeling. This development highlights the potential for high-purity silica mineralization in the area, drawing interest from investors in the mining sector.
