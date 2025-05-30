$TROX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TROX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,695,326 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TROX:
$TROX Insider Trading Activity
$TROX insiders have traded $TROX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J JONES purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $215,130
- JEFFREY N NEUMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) purchased 10,266 shares for an estimated $50,195
$TROX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $TROX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 8,510,649 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,914,968
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,986,039 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,061,714
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 2,582,598 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,181,489
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,784,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,968,162
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,740,062 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,250,036
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,591,199 shares (+241.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,202,040
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,470,401 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,351,623
$TROX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
$TROX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 05/07/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/05/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/01/2025
- Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $14.0 on 02/18/2025
