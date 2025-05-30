$TROX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TROX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,695,326 of trading volume.

$TROX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TROX:

$TROX insiders have traded $TROX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J JONES purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $215,130

JEFFREY N NEUMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) purchased 10,266 shares for an estimated $50,195

$TROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $TROX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TROX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$TROX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $14.0 on 02/18/2025

