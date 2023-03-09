TROX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.03, changing hands as low as $14.63 per share. Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.09 per share, with $21.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.63.

